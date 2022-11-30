Create New Account
This is why some children are born gay
Greekinsider
Published 14 hours ago |

Cypriot Bishop of Morhpou Neophytos revealed that Orthodox Christian Saint Porfyrios teachings said homosexuality is caused by anal sex. "It happens during the parent’s intercourse during pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex, when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child."


https://archive.ph/QSx9t

https://archive.ph/nsfC8

https://archive.ph/QGxpE

https://archive.ph/2qL8x

