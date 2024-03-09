The Moho





Feb 14, 2024





No One Wanted Him Due To His Situation But We Promise Will Give Him Full Of Love...





Hyung is 100% the most heartbroken case we've rescued. We don't know what happened, police found him in a garage. Skinny like a skeleton, his back was totally broken. First police moved him to a shelter asking for adoption but due to his situation, no one wanted to take him. He was there for nearly a week until my friend called me...





Credit To: 개와인간의생활 (사단법인나눔과기쁨)개인생활

