Destiny2 Exodus Exploration Gameplay - MYSTORY Nr12

Destiny2 Exodus Exploration Gameplay - MYSTORY Nr12Exotic Exodus Quest World Exploration VideoHello World, Hello Viewers!Destiny2 exodus update made me exploring the world.The new exotic quest update changed some locations.#destiny2, #exodus, #pyramids#seasonofthearrivals, #epic, #video, #dlc#gameplay, #mmofps_______________ Pyramids Are Approaching _______________Exploring Some Exodus And Destiny0:00 - EXODUSHello World!I decided to make another video and blog post related to the new exotic exodus quest update because I love how the game environment changed on some locations and how the atmosphere was also altered.So enjoy this new content if possible and feel free to follow me on all social networks.The Darkness is on the way!1:00 - UPDATEIn this gameplay video I also visited some well known locations but I wanted to show all the main areas that I could access.If you have great skills in orientation you might know where I went but it would be basically pointless because it is a video by me.5:00 - DESTINYIn fact I had some fun making this video because…Gaming is nice.Let me please also know what you want to see in the future aside from me deleting myself or apologizing for existing.10:00 - MONTAGEI know I should not start all my sentences with “I” but I love to.I was also very happy to see the weird other dimension that looks like soft ice on the Drifter ship.I also added a little music video montage in the video.15:00 - EXPLORATIONDid I mention that I love the planet mars?This is why I went to earth…Just kidding.I really love these locations because they are cool.20:00 - GAMINGIn the end I was hoping to support my channels, groups and accounts with this post and I will keep being motivated.Goop, goop and have a great day!Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About SectionThis is a compact list of my text stuff!All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:ATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creative