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FULL SHOW: Doctors & Medical Experts Warn COVID Shot Is Dangerous Untested Gene Therapy Treatment
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80 views • March 18, 2021
For three hours of the Infowars War Room we take calls from people who know someone who suffered negative side effects from the COVID shot. Despite dedicating all three hours to these calls, it was still not enough time for all the people to talk about the negative side effects they've seen or heard about. Rand Paul grills Anthony Fauci about his illogical approach to COVID and shutdowns and masks and vaccines. Joe Biden forgets who the President is as he tries to tough guy act Vladimir Putin. An old special guest of the War Room returns after a years long hiatus.
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