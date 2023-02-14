Create New Account
Modern Woman Says Those Dating Tactics Will Waste Your Cash, Time & Soul
Published 17 hours ago |

Fake news and social media has been programming the masses to think that all modern women are sluts.  Most modern women are  career and family oriented.  It's usually the small percentage that will try to brainwash the masses that they run society.

