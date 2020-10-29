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MONDAY - OCTOBER 26, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1038737717
EXCLUSIVE: Emergency Lawsuit Filed Against Google & Youtube To Reverse Massive Election-Meddling Purge [Complaint Attached]
Fifteen popular YouTube content creators filed a federal lawsuit today against Google and YouTube, alleging that Google and YouTube have breached the Terms of Service those creators had agreed to when they signed on and violated their First Amendment rights. What started as rumor of a ‘coming widespread purge” of conservative content producers right before midterm elections in 2018, quickly turned into reality as just weeks before votes were to be cast FaceBook disabled 559 pages and 251 accounts. YouTube and Twitter were matching FaceBook’s censorship during that time with the beginning of what we have seen come to pass in the last few weeks. Emergency Lawsuit Filed Against Google & Youtube To Reverse Massive Election-Meddling Purge [Complaint Attached] https://bit.ly/3kwuF6b
SPECIAL GUEST: DeAnna Lorraine is a former Congressional Candidate who just ran for Congress against NANCY PELOSI, in CA-12 / San Francisco. DeAnna is also a popular YouTube Host, Conservative Political commentator, Author of ‘Making Love Great Again!’ and Host of her show Winning The Culture War with DeAnna Lorraine – and recent Congressional Candidate running against Nancy Pelosi. As a former Relationship Counselor turned outspoken political & culture warrior, she talks at length about the destructive impacts of Liberalism and how it’s destroying our relationships, the family – and our country on the whole.
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