2022 Only ONE Name Can Save Us: YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! Yom Kippur/Day of Atonement - 10 Days of Awe (with 6 Prophecy Excerpts) mirrored

During these 10 days of awe, this is a time when we reflect on our relationship with YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA and whether we have a loving and obedient relationship with THEM. We all have sinned and fell short of YAH’s Glory because there is no perfect person that walked the face of this earth except for YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH. Even a wrong thought is a sin. The Orthodox Jews do not believe the Messiah has come yet so they have no blood sacrifice for the atonement of their sins. They reject YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH as the MESSIAH and the only begotten SON of ABBA YAHUVEH.

This Holy time is not only a time of celebration but it is a time of great fear for those who do not know if their name is inscribed in the Lambs Book of Life. We who serve and worship our RISEN MESSIAH YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH know that there is only ONE Intercessor before our CREATOR YAHUVEH and only ONE way to Heaven through YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH’s name and shed Blood at Calvary. YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH is our blood sacrifice. We Messianic Jews do not have to weep and mourn on Yom Kippur because we have a covering for our sins, unlike those who have rejected YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. We encourage you at this Holy time to draw closer to YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH than you ever have before.

It is not compulsory for you to fast during Yom Kippur like the Orthodox Jews do with mourning. If you wish to fast and feel led to fast then you can fast, but you will not be fasting in mourning like the Orthodox Jews do, you fast for the salvation of those who are lost, that they will come to know YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, if you have a need you wish to bring to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, you can lift that up in prayer to HIM through your fasting.

Remember that you can do Communion during this fast also, I know that traditionally the Orthodox Jews do not eat or drink in order to punish the body, we are not punishing our bodies, if led by YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH to fast and your health can handle it, you fast to draw closer to YAHUSHUA, to intercede for those who need salvation. Please use this time to search your hearts and draw closer to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. If you have backslidden and wish to come back to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, now is your time, today is the day of salvation, for tomorrow may be too late.

Isaiah 53:4-12

4 Surely, HE hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem HIM stricken, smitten of GOD, and afflicted.

5 But HE was wounded for our transgressions, HE was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon HIM; and with HIS stripes we are healed.

6 All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way; and YAHUVEH hath laid on HIM the iniquity of us all.

7 HE was oppressed, and HE was afflicted, yet HE opened not HIS Mouth: HE is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so HE openeth not HIS Mouth.

8 HE was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare HIS generation? for HE was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was HE stricken.

9 And HE made HIS grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because HE had done no violence, neither was any deceit in HIS Mouth.

10 Yet it pleased YAHUVEH to bruise HIM; HE hath put HIM to grief: when thou shalt make HIS Soul an offering for sin, HE shall see HIS seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of YAHUVEH shall prosper in HIS Hand.

11 HE shall see of the travail of HIS Soul, and shall be satisfied: by HIS knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for HE shall bear their iniquities.

12 Therefore will I divide HIM a portion with the great, and HE shall divide the spoil with the strong; because HE hath poured out HIS Soul unto death: and HE was numbered with the transgressors; and HE bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

