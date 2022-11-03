50 Beowulf vs 50 BMG: Freedom Loves a 50 Cal

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!





The 50 BMG and 50 Beowulf are two 50-caliber cartridges that are similar only in their bore diameter.





The 50 Beowulf was made by Alexander Arms to increase the stopping power of the AR-15 while the 50 BMG was developed during WWI by John Moses Browning as an anti-material and anti-aircraft cartridge. The 50 BMG has claimed the top 3 longest sniper shot kills in history and can retain its lethality at nearly 2 miles.





The 50 Beowulf on the other hand, is excellent at short-range combat and can be utilized to dispatch Bambi or herds of feral hogs that terrorize farms in the southern states.





The 50 BMG and 50 Beowulf satisfy different shooting needs as the 50 Beo is excellent at short-range while the 50 BMG likes to shoot 1000 yards or more. Both are excellent 50-caliber cartridges and help ring in the deafening sound of freedom every time you pull the trigger.





In this podcast, Dave and Chris take a deep dive into the land of the 50s and let freedom ring!





Read more here: https://ammo.com/comparison/50-beowulf-vs-50-bmg





#50bmg

#50beowulf

#50cal