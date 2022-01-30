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Argentina COVID 'Vaccine' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT] (La QuintaColumna La Bitácora Comments)
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396 views • January 30, 2022
La Quinta Columna / La Bitácora / Orwell City
Dr. Martín Monteverde / Anabela Femia / Lisandro Lafferreire
================
(world orders review)
================
1. GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
2. ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
================
PFIZER, GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, SELF-ASSEMBLIES (Quinta Columna)
[SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
================
Argentina Research Team, Ricardo Delgado, La Bitácora ,Official report, Graphene oxide, Microtechnology, Vaccination vial analysis, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sputnik
================
CANSINO / PFIZER / ASTRAZENECA / SINOPHARM / SPUTNIK VACCINE VIAL ANALYSIS
(FINAL REPORT) VIEW / DOWNLOAD @ https://www.docdroid.net/LotSygr/analisis-argentino-de-los-viales-astrazeneca-pfizer-sinopharm-compressed-pdf
================
(see full transcript; slides) @ https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-argentina.html
================
La Quinta Columna was present in the Australian channel "La Bitácora" with the team of researchers in charge of the analysis of vaccination vials carried out in Argentina and commented on the finding of graphene oxide and microtechnology in them. he analyzed vials were from Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik. Orwell City brings the key excerpt into English.
================
Ricardo Delgado: Here's the introduction. The vaccines that are going to be part of the analysis are Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik. And here you're going to compare them, let's say, with the pattern of reduced graphene oxide taken from Dr. Campra's first preliminary report, back on June 28th of the last year 2021. These famous graphene ribbons have a characteristic fold. This is the pattern to compare. Taken from this vial. There are different images. Remember that Dr. Campra himself talked about it as if it were a toilet paper directly thrown on the bottom of a swimming pool. It has those characteristic edges, those folds.
The applied analysis method. About the microscope. "We worked with a Nikon Eclipse 50i microscope." "And the magnifications used for the observation were from 100x to 1000x. We have observed samples of a fresh drop directly, using slides on some occasions."
Let's start with Cansino, ok? And let's comment on the images if you want. I feel troubled to do the introduction when the work is yours.
Anabela Femia: Yes. No problem. I don't know, Martín, if you want to comment on what we saw.
Dr. Martín Monteverde: No. Just that if Mario doesn't have much program time available... If you want, go through the images quickly.
Ricardo Delgado: Yes, fine. Well, there's a series of a typology of objects found in the Cansino's vaccine, which resemble graphene because of the appearance they have. Microbubbles. This is a constant in all the vaccines analyzed. More of them are seen here.
This is also a considerable piece of graphene. This, let's say, is a graphene micro-sheet. It also has the characteristic fold. The borders are... Here's another one with a certain filter. Clearer. You can see it here too.
You have to remember something very important. And that is that none of this should be seen under the optical microscope. Remember that they were talking about lipid nanoparticles. So, everything would be observable under the electron microscope. Moreover, homogeneously. So, this shouldn't be seen. Yes?
Anabela Femia: Yes, well... Something we discussed yesterday...
Ricardo Delgado: Yes?
Anabela Femia: Sorry... Something we were saying yesterday is that we had observed as a kind of control, a suspension of 100 nm particles to see if they would show up. But no. No, no, no. You don't see that size. So everything that we were observing is much larger than that size and shouldn't be present. Right.
Ricardo Delgado: 100... Sorry. 100 nm would be 0.1 microns. At least, it has to be a couple of tens of microns to show up under the light microscope.
Mario Blitzman: Yes. I wanted to comment, also, that from the beginning there should be none of these specimens. And that you don't know what's inside.. Let's get down to basics. It's impossible. Even here in Australia, they tell you that if you have any doubts you consult with your doctor. Now, what can the doctor know if, for example, I tell him that I found a little pill in my dresser drawer and I'm going to take it? He's going to tell me, "I'm sure there's nothing wrong." In other words, if he doesn't know what's inside, he can't tell me if something is going to happen or not. It's totally... I don't know what to call it. Antibiotic, anti-medicine, anti-science?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
Dr. Martín Monteverde / Anabela Femia / Lisandro Lafferreire
================
(world orders review)
================
1. GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
2. ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
================
PFIZER, GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECHNOLOGY, SELF-ASSEMBLIES (Quinta Columna)
[SPECIAL REPORT] https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
================
Argentina Research Team, Ricardo Delgado, La Bitácora ,Official report, Graphene oxide, Microtechnology, Vaccination vial analysis, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sputnik
================
CANSINO / PFIZER / ASTRAZENECA / SINOPHARM / SPUTNIK VACCINE VIAL ANALYSIS
(FINAL REPORT) VIEW / DOWNLOAD @ https://www.docdroid.net/LotSygr/analisis-argentino-de-los-viales-astrazeneca-pfizer-sinopharm-compressed-pdf
================
(see full transcript; slides) @ https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-argentina.html
================
La Quinta Columna was present in the Australian channel "La Bitácora" with the team of researchers in charge of the analysis of vaccination vials carried out in Argentina and commented on the finding of graphene oxide and microtechnology in them. he analyzed vials were from Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik. Orwell City brings the key excerpt into English.
================
Ricardo Delgado: Here's the introduction. The vaccines that are going to be part of the analysis are Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik. And here you're going to compare them, let's say, with the pattern of reduced graphene oxide taken from Dr. Campra's first preliminary report, back on June 28th of the last year 2021. These famous graphene ribbons have a characteristic fold. This is the pattern to compare. Taken from this vial. There are different images. Remember that Dr. Campra himself talked about it as if it were a toilet paper directly thrown on the bottom of a swimming pool. It has those characteristic edges, those folds.
The applied analysis method. About the microscope. "We worked with a Nikon Eclipse 50i microscope." "And the magnifications used for the observation were from 100x to 1000x. We have observed samples of a fresh drop directly, using slides on some occasions."
Let's start with Cansino, ok? And let's comment on the images if you want. I feel troubled to do the introduction when the work is yours.
Anabela Femia: Yes. No problem. I don't know, Martín, if you want to comment on what we saw.
Dr. Martín Monteverde: No. Just that if Mario doesn't have much program time available... If you want, go through the images quickly.
Ricardo Delgado: Yes, fine. Well, there's a series of a typology of objects found in the Cansino's vaccine, which resemble graphene because of the appearance they have. Microbubbles. This is a constant in all the vaccines analyzed. More of them are seen here.
This is also a considerable piece of graphene. This, let's say, is a graphene micro-sheet. It also has the characteristic fold. The borders are... Here's another one with a certain filter. Clearer. You can see it here too.
You have to remember something very important. And that is that none of this should be seen under the optical microscope. Remember that they were talking about lipid nanoparticles. So, everything would be observable under the electron microscope. Moreover, homogeneously. So, this shouldn't be seen. Yes?
Anabela Femia: Yes, well... Something we discussed yesterday...
Ricardo Delgado: Yes?
Anabela Femia: Sorry... Something we were saying yesterday is that we had observed as a kind of control, a suspension of 100 nm particles to see if they would show up. But no. No, no, no. You don't see that size. So everything that we were observing is much larger than that size and shouldn't be present. Right.
Ricardo Delgado: 100... Sorry. 100 nm would be 0.1 microns. At least, it has to be a couple of tens of microns to show up under the light microscope.
Mario Blitzman: Yes. I wanted to comment, also, that from the beginning there should be none of these specimens. And that you don't know what's inside.. Let's get down to basics. It's impossible. Even here in Australia, they tell you that if you have any doubts you consult with your doctor. Now, what can the doctor know if, for example, I tell him that I found a little pill in my dresser drawer and I'm going to take it? He's going to tell me, "I'm sure there's nothing wrong." In other words, if he doesn't know what's inside, he can't tell me if something is going to happen or not. It's totally... I don't know what to call it. Antibiotic, anti-medicine, anti-science?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
Keywords
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