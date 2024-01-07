Create New Account
10 Ft Creatures (Nephilim) seen at Miami Mall
PROMOGIRL07
Published 20 hours ago

I am showing some footage of what people witnessed.

A terrifying thing happened beginning of Jan 2024, which caused over 100 Police to respond at night, people were running for their lives. When asked what they were running away from, was a 8-10 foot creature seen walking. But the media is saying all this was caused by a few high school kids with sticks...is not adding up. I found a couple of vids that explain.

giantsnephilimmiamimall

