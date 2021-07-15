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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- KYOKETSU SHOGE
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53 views • July 15, 2021
Shidoshi Severance introduces and demonstrates the use of a unique double-edged blade, attached to roughly 18 feet of rope, or chain, ending in a large metal ring, used to block a sword attack and to ensnare and incapacitate an opponent.
Produced in 2003, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2003, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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