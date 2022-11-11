PROFESSOR RICHARD ENNOS - A COVID RETROSPECTIVE (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2ZYagIzYVqO6/
Professor Richard Ennos talks to David Scott. The topic: Courage or cowardice, and the failure of academia to speak truth to power during the Covid-19 crisis. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/prof-richard-ennos-a-covid-retrospective