What Jesus Actually Meant When He said, “Follow Me.”

What does it really mean to follow Jesus? How to follow Jesus, what true discipleship looks like, and what it means to live for Christ every day.

If you’ve ever wondered what being a real Christian means, this video will challenge, encourage, and deepen your walk with God.





Following Jesus is more than attending church or calling ourselves Christians—it’s a daily decision to deny ourselves, pick up our cross, and walk the narrow road. In this video, we explore what true discipleship looks like according to Scripture, why many believers misunderstand Jesus’ call, and how following Him transforms every part of our lives.





You’ll learn:

➡️ The difference between believing in Jesus and actually following Him

➡️ Why Jesus warned about “comfortable Christianity”

➡️ How the early disciples understood the cost—and the joy—of following Christ

➡️ Why the narrow road is difficult, but leads to eternal life

➡️ What it means to walk behind Jesus step-by-step, even when the journey is hard

➡️ How God shapes our character, faith, and purpose along the way





If you’re ready to move past shallow faith and step into the life Jesus actually calls us to live, this message is for you.





