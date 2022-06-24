Heart Centered Meditations | COSMIC HEART SERIES- Ep 1 Open your heart to the Divine Mind meditation

#heartcentre #ascension #spirituality Reposting this beautiful series of 4 episodes where you are going to go ever more deeply into the portal of your own heart and find what lies there. In this first episode we will connect to the heart of the divine mind and experience its infinite capacity within us. The meditations in this series are channeled by me and the light language is channeled by the gorgeous Léa Lazelle . Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge: https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats. https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com. For MP3s of courses and meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com How can we navigate our lives to ascend in our awareness? My name is Sarita and I am trained in the ancient Shamanic teachings of The Lyceum. This channel will help you to transcend the ordinary and realize the truth of who you are as quantum, vibrational being moving into 5D consciousness. I believe everyone has the potential to have extraordinary, wonderful and uplifting, heart aligned lives if we can understand that we are all part of source consciousness and are creating our realities in every now moment. We have the capacity to become entirely present and manifest from the quantum field of infinite potential through the zero point technology of our inner being, including and not limited to; our energy centres/chakras, the cells, atoms and quantum particles of our bodies, our nervous and endocrine systems and our pineal glands. This self actualization is accessed by us in many ways and principally through meditation. Therefore I teach meditation in an entirely new and creative way, collating information directly from the source field and expressing to you, often in a raw and pure format without any pre-design. I also share my human perspective as well as ancient information including ways to create ceremony for yourself in this modern world which give you practical tools to be able to transcend matter, manifest your dreams, heal and become heart centered. My aim is to give you all as much information as I can for free on this channel so that you too can become the master of your own reality. Meditation can offer a bounty of awareness and deep healing and support your life into the truth of your own sovereignty I hope my channel brings you connection love, light, insights and happiness. Please know that any channelling, meditations, practises, ceremonial suggestions or comments I share on my channel are for entertainment purposes only and are not a substitute for financial, medical, legal and professional mental health advice. My sharings should not be used to replace the advice of any doctor, lawyer or licenced professional.