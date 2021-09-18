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WesTruther Compilation Wake Up Now 00068
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60 views • September 18, 2021
Friends THANK YOU EVERY ONE who visits my Posts- Thank you every sub and commenter- I work to provide you some train of thought by laying out the individual clips to follow together-
Honestly; it is a question to my mind as to, 'why I receive so few views' with the materials I put together for 'impact' to the average mind- The views could be much higher- Hurts me that so few know about my Posts- But 'CHEERS' to you--
Honestly; it is a question to my mind as to, 'why I receive so few views' with the materials I put together for 'impact' to the average mind- The views could be much higher- Hurts me that so few know about my Posts- But 'CHEERS' to you--
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