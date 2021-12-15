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5G-- Grafeno en suspensión in the air - Graphene in suspension en el aire
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32 views • December 15, 2021
5G moverá el grafeno en el aire cuando se encienda
Se pueden ver formaciones simétricas, estas no son normales y solo se forman para el grafeno que está en el aire
Se pueden ver formaciones simétricas, estas no son normales y solo se forman para el grafeno que está en el aire
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