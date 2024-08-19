Hard Boiled (unreleased, Saturn)

Hard Boiled is a rail shooter developed by French company Cryo Interactive Entertainment for Playstation, Saturn and PC. All versions were planned to be released by GTE Entertainment. However, GTE Entertainment pulled out of the video game business, leaving the game without a publisher. Cryo managed to release the Playstation version in Europe and Japan, but the Saturn and PC versions remained unpublished. This video shows a prototype of the Saturn version.

Hard Boiled is based on the comic book of the same name. It takes place in a dystopian future version of Los Angeles. You play a violent tax collector called Nixon. After being shot down and severely injured, your memory is erased, your body restored, and you are off after the next target.