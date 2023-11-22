Create New Account
Alleged video of Israeli Army Reservists in Gaza, Opposing the Ceasefire and Labeling it as a Defeat for them
Alleged video of Israeli army reservists in Gaza, opposing the ceasefire and labeling it as a defeat for them and victory for the resistance.

This was found, will Israel lie again and not abide by the 4 day ceasefire? 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

We will not tolerate any violation of the truce, and we may return to the military operation before the truce ends


Well this was found, later today.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu:

"The fighting tomorrow will continue as usual."

