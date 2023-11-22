Alleged video of Israeli army reservists in Gaza, opposing the ceasefire and labeling it as a defeat for them and victory for the resistance.
This was found, will Israel lie again and not abide by the 4 day ceasefire?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
We will not tolerate any violation of the truce, and we may return to the military operation before the truce ends
Well this was found, later today.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu:
"The fighting tomorrow will continue as usual."
