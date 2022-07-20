X22 REPORT Ep. 2828b - August Is Traditionally Very Hot , October Surprise(s) Being Prepped & Warmed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2828b - July 19, 2022

August Is Traditionally Very Hot , October Surprise(s) Being Prepped & Warmed

The [DS] has lost the people, the fake news does not work on the people anymore, we are beyond the point of censorship, it is not working. The patriots have prepared multiple October suprise(s), they are now prepped and warmed. The [DS] is going to get hit hard as we get closer to the midterms. August is traditionally a hot month.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





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