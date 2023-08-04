Create New Account
"Woke" Religion "Spawned in the Pits of Hell," Warns Rev. Craft
The New American
Progressive and so-called "woke" ideology is racist and was "spawned in the pits of hell," argued firebrand Rev. Steve Craft with Christian Citizenship Ministries in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Craft, who has a Masters of Divinity from Harvard and serves as chaplain at Camp Constitution, blasted the Marxist "woke" view dividing humanity into "oppressors" and "oppressed." The true oppressor of the human race is Satan, he said. Meanwhile, as a result of Americans turning their backs on God, every demonic force from the pits of hell is free to run wild, he added.


