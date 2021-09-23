Microgreens Sales Channels and Pros & Cons for Each | A Little About Packaging

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#microgreens #kcgardens #sales
If you are starting a small microgreens business, the tricky part is who to sell to! Obviously friends, family, and neighbors will be your first and word of mouth is key, but if you want to start paying bills, you'll need to branch out quickly. Your clientele will beC OMPLETELY context dependent and in many cases geographically determined. Higher populated areas will have all of the following available:
Co-operatives
Organic/High End Grocery Stores
Farmer's Markets
Fine Dining
Produce Distributors
Home Delivery Services
More rural areas might only have a couple and you'll have to focus on building your own Home Delivery service!
Let's go over my reasons for each.
Western NC Co-ops and Distributors mentioned:
Mountain Food Products: https://bit.ly/2XIdx6S
Mother Earth Foods: https://bit.ly/3ENSLUD
Patchwork Alliance: https://bit.ly/3EPpMQm
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WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
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Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
Small Clamshell (32 oz): https://bit.ly/3EM0suo
Large Clamshell: https://bit.ly/3AHchQ4
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Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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