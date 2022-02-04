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Last Living Signer Of Canadian Constitutional Charter Of Rights, Former Premier Of Newfoundland, Brian Peckford Gives A Powerful And Passionate Speech
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194 views • February 04, 2022
Why aren't these articles in the Canadian news?
Last living signer of Canadian constitutional charter of rights sues government over COVID travel ban
https://nypost.com/2022/01/27/last-living-signer-of-canadian-constitutional-charter-of-rights-sues-government-over-covid-travel-ban/
Last living signer of Canadian constitutional charter of rights sues government over COVID travel ban
https://www.foxnews.com/world/last-living-signer-of-canadian-constitutional-charter-of-rights-sues-government-over-covid-travel-ban
Former Newfoundland premier sues feds over vaccine mandate for travel
https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/former-newfoundland-premier-sues-feds-over-vaccine-mandate-for-travel-5023202
#FreedomConvoy2022 #Canada #CanadianConstitutionalCharter #BrianPeckford #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Last living signer of Canadian constitutional charter of rights sues government over COVID travel ban
https://nypost.com/2022/01/27/last-living-signer-of-canadian-constitutional-charter-of-rights-sues-government-over-covid-travel-ban/
Last living signer of Canadian constitutional charter of rights sues government over COVID travel ban
https://www.foxnews.com/world/last-living-signer-of-canadian-constitutional-charter-of-rights-sues-government-over-covid-travel-ban
Former Newfoundland premier sues feds over vaccine mandate for travel
https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/former-newfoundland-premier-sues-feds-over-vaccine-mandate-for-travel-5023202
#FreedomConvoy2022 #Canada #CanadianConstitutionalCharter #BrianPeckford #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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