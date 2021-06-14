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Notice of Liability Served to Vax Bus Advisor and Punahou School Staff
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150 views • June 14, 2021
On June 12, 2021 another notice of liability was served to Vax Squad Bus Advisor Sarah Kodama and Punahou School staff Kenneth Choo. Even though we were there to share important information regarding the safety of the covid-19 "vaccines", they felt it was appropriate to escort us off the school campus with a Sheriff and campus security. Sarah Kodama admitted to knowing that the covid-19 "vaccine" has caused over 5,000 deaths so far this year. The CDC VAERS website has reported more vaccine related deaths in the last six months than in the last 20 years combined.
Read the full Notice of Liability and Cease and Desist Order:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/uj89lqt9rwtezyj/NoticeOfLiability-2021-06-12.pdf?dl=0
Current statistics of injuries and deaths due to the covid-19 "vaccine".
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
#vaccine #covid-19 #genocide #punahou #hawaii #VaxSquadBus
Read the full Notice of Liability and Cease and Desist Order:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/uj89lqt9rwtezyj/NoticeOfLiability-2021-06-12.pdf?dl=0
Current statistics of injuries and deaths due to the covid-19 "vaccine".
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
#vaccine #covid-19 #genocide #punahou #hawaii #VaxSquadBus
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