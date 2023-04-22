https://gettr.com/post/p2f2phm2975

4/20/2023 The DOJ document reveals details about the jobs of the two leaders of the CCP’s Whistleblower Eradication Task Force: “Regularly leading shifts of several Group officers who posted, monitored and updated content on various social media platforms to influence perceptions on issues sensitive to the PRC government” and “to harass dissidents and critics of the CCP.”

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #CCPsecretpolicestation #Project912 #CCPwaterarmy #CCPcyberarmy





4/20/2023 司法部文件披露了灭爆小组两个组长的信息细节！他们的工作内容就是“定期带领几名小组官员，轮流在社交媒体上发布、监测和更新内容，以影响人们对中共国政府敏感话题的看法”，并且 “骚扰持不同政见者和批评中共的人。”

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #中共警察站 #912计划 #中共水军 #中共网军



