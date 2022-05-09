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Rigged – The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump
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21 views • May 09, 2022
investigates Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the 2020 election. Rigged looks at the nearly $400 million Zuckerberg spent nationally in voter operation efforts, particularly in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. 42,000 votes in those three states are the reason Joe Biden is president.
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