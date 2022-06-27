US Working on Taxation Standards for Digital Currency

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https://gnews.org/post/pdrh53be
In a Grand Live Broadcast on June 24, Miles Guo disclosed the latest intelligence received from the ‘Swamp’ group, aka, world’s most powerful figures, regarding the regulation of digital currency in the United States. The US is working on making the world sign up to one of the most rigorous standards for taxing digital currency networks.