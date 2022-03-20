X22 REPORT - The Patriots Are Working To End, Evil, Expect A Lot More, Panic, Not As It Appears

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The Patriots Are Working To End, Evil, Expect A Lot More, Panic, Not As It Appears
The [DS] is being called out, the hid the [HB] story from the public and now the people see the truth, it was a lie. The walls are closing in on them. The [DS] has already lost the Ukraine war, the control belongs to Putin, next up Taiwan and Iran. The patriots are in the processing of removing evil, expect a lot more, nothing is as it appears, enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.