Trump Regime transporting kidnapped Venezuelan President & his wife to court in NYC

Trump Regime transporting the kidnapped Venezuelan President & his wife to court in NYC.

Maduro was brought into the courtroom without handcuffs as the hearing began, Fox News reports.

Speaking in Spanish through an interpreter in a New York court, Maduro addressed the judges before being interrupted by the judge, according to Fox News.

Maduro declared his innocence, stated that he continues to consider himself the president of Venezuela, and said he views himself as a prisoner of war.

Adding:

Nicolas Maduro will be defended by one of the most well-known criminal lawyers in the United States.

Earlier it was reported that Maduro would appear in court with a public defender. However, shortly before the hearing, it became clear that he had hired Washington-based attorney Barry Pollack, who has over 30 years of legal experience.

Pollack previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the plea deal that led to his release.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who is also appearing in court, will reportedly be represented by Texas attorney Mark Donnelly.



