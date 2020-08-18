A Titanic story about the Federal Reserve Bank - ROBERT SEPEHR

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American financier and banker JP Morgan funded and built the Titanic, and was booked on its maiden voyage in 1912, but cancelled at the last minute, unlike the most wealthy and influential opponents to the creation of the Federal Reserve Act, American millionaires who did not owe their fortunes to banking. The Federal Reserve act was passed by Congress the following year in 1913.
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