My 8 Favorite Places to Grocery Shop | Thank You COVID! | April 2021

Here’s an oldie but goodie from 2021 I am re-uploading from my older Brighteon channel; still applies today.

___________________________________________________________________________________________Hate going to the grocery stores? Tired of masks, social distancing, plexiglass, little circles and arrows? Do you like saving money? Want to keep your energy high and get amazing FRESH produce and pantry items WITHOUT stepping foot into a grocery store?!



Listen in to learn the fabulous places, people and companies I get to support with my dollars and keep my fridge, freezer and pantry fully loaded!





Imperfect Foods

*new* Misfits Market - $10 off your first order!

Referral Link: Azure Standard

*new food co-op I also use* Naturally a Deal. Create a free account to browse their ever changing product catalog and you can see their current list of drop locations here.

Kelp Noodles

Freedom Fruit is now Wolf Peach Market

Meadow Valley Farm

Quail Hollow Farm CSA

Green Smoothie Girl / Robyn Openshaw

Gilcrease Orchard



