Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My 8 Favorite Places to Grocery Shop | Thank You COVID! | April 2021
158 views
channel image
The Sage Patch
Published a day ago |

Here’s an oldie but goodie from 2021 I am re-uploading from my older Brighteon channel; still applies today.
___________________________________________________________________________________________Hate going to the grocery stores? Tired of masks, social distancing, plexiglass, little circles and arrows? Do you like saving money? Want to keep your energy high and get amazing FRESH produce and pantry items WITHOUT stepping foot into a grocery store?!

Listen in to learn the fabulous places, people and companies I get to support with my dollars and keep my fridge, freezer and pantry fully loaded!


Links ⬇️ 

Imperfect Foods 
*new* Misfits Market - $10 off your first order!

Referral Link: Azure Standard

*new food co-op I also use* Naturally a Deal. Create a free account to browse their ever changing product catalog and you can see their current list of drop locations here.

Kelp Noodles

Freedom Fruit is now Wolf Peach Market

Meadow Valley Farm

Quail Hollow Farm CSA

Green Smoothie Girl / Robyn Openshaw

Gilcrease Orchard


You can also follow me here on MeWe, the censorship free, no facial scanning, social app. 😎

Keywords
healthfreedomfoodpreppingshoppinglas vegashomesteadgroceriesonlinechoicesno mask

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket