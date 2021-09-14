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Wake Up - Ole Dammegard & Mo Anton
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76 views • September 14, 2021
mo anton

Even though the song Wake Up by Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peace Maker Ole Dammegard and acclaimed singer and musician Mo Anton was released very recently, it has already been called 'Best song of the decade - and maybe even the most important one'. Another comment has been: ‘Wake Up is destined to become the Global Peace Song, the one that will unite the masses and help us regain our Freedom'.

Please watch & then, if you love it... share it, share it, air it and be a living part of making it spread like a wild fire around the world, igniting the souls of millions. We are all in this together, and we are the ones we have waited for. So now the time has come to WAKE UP and Celebrate Life!!!


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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