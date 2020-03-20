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Cure For Coronavirus Discovered More Than 10 Years Ago - War Room Full Show
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19 views • March 20, 2020
The Coronavirus Panic-demic continues as gyms, bars, beaches and normal activity in America continues to be suspended. Will the world ever be the same after this? Jacob Engels joins to discuss new developments exposing more corruption in the Roger Stone case. Joe Biggs joins to discuss the status of Florida and Spring Break during the economic crash of the COVID-19. Tom Pappert discusses the latest at National File. Owen Shroyer takes a call from a passionate Q-anon follower. Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
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