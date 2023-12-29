Music Declared War on a Generation - and Won
Episode 062 - June 2017
Modern music seeks to lower the minds of all of us. This may seem a bold statement but it is none the less true. Music started to be weaponized in the 30's when orchestral A was changed to the 440 Hz tuning. What followed was the declaration of war on the young generation of the 60's.
A war that was so successful we all live in the construct that followed. LSD anyone? The Beatles and the Grateful Dead said it was OK. And by the way cocaine is not addictive so let's get high and listen to Disco.
