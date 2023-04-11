Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 11, 2023 - CANCER NIGHTMARE as both covid and the vax found to hyper accelerate tumors

0:00 Intro

7:35 Message

20:16 Interview with Dr. Paul Cottrell

1:54:08 Decentralization war





- Correction on the imminent pardon of Sgt. Daniel Perry

- A pro-humanity message from Americans to the PEOPLE of Russia and Ukraine

- Compost food growing challenge accepted

- Extended interview with Dr. Paul Cottrell

- Why CANCER rates are skyrocketing: SARS-CoV-2 and the jab

- How the vaccine suppresses immune function and allows cancer to take over

- Depopulation is already under way

- Huge economic damage from the cancer epidemic now emerging

- The war for the future: Centralization vs. DECENTRALIZATION





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