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'Pfizer vaccine killed my son': Grieving father speaks out
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1072 views • September 16, 2021
On April 18, 2021,15-year old Ernesto Ramirez, Jr. took the Pfizer vaccine. Four days later, he collapsed and died suddenly. Ernesto Sr. sent his son's autopsy results to a Houston physician who confirmed that the likely cause of death was an enlarged heart, triggered by the vaccine. Ernesto spoke to LifeSite's Jim Hale about this tragedy, that took the life of his only son. Read more about the incident here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gofundme-de-platforms-dad-whose-only-son-died-after-pfizer-jab/
Please help Ernest warn others about the dangers of the COVID jab: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizervictim
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Ramirez_9152021
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Please help Ernest warn others about the dangers of the COVID jab: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizervictim
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Ramirez_9152021
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Ramirez_9152021
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/main.html#/user/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
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