Want an honest Government in America? Grand Jury is the answer- Part 1 overview

Learn how to live and breathe free of the IRS forever at Freedom Law School's website FreedomLawSchool.org.

May Americans have seen how American governments, from city, county, state and federal levels have become increasingly unresponsive to the ordinary American's needs or are outright corrupted. Legislators pass oppressive laws that only serve the powerful moneyed special interests that fund the politicians re-election campaigns; Government agents enforce the laws arbitrarily and oppressively against the people so that they get promoted for being "thought and strong"; even judges that are supposed to be an independent third branch of government are increasingly ignoring that they treat the citizens and the government on par with each others and tilt the scales of justice toward more government power over American citizens and allowing abuse of American People.



What can be done to change all of this?



The answer is empowered juries and in particular, educated, empowered and independent grand juries. In these series of presentations you will learn how grand juries can and are the keys to restoring honesty in government.

Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 29 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery.



