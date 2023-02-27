Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aman Jabbi from Silicon Valley- The digital prison he sees being built around us. #smartcity
135 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 20 hours ago |

Aman sees what is being built around us digitally...


https://www.ontarioparty.ca/petition_digital_id_canada?recruiter_id=83987 petition to stop digital ID in Canada
https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20180801-tyrian-purple-the-regal-colour-taken-from-mollusc-mucus

With a high-tech career spanning over 25 years, Aman Jabbi was at the forefront of video and camera technology in Silicon Valley. He has co-founded two camera startups. If you have a camera in your phone, stream video or movies, he played a part in it.Aman has a Bachelors in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Masters in Chemistry from India, a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Penn State and studied Computer Science at Stanford.

He is an avid photographer, a world traveller and a private pilot. As a lover of liberty, Aman arrived in the US in his early 20s in search of a free society and now resides in Montana.

*https://LibertyTalkCanada.com/nano to register for the nano tech removal program to get it out of your body. Please just copy that address and paste into your browser. You can purchase the recording to catch up!

*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to: https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at PO Box 45012 Dunbar, Vancouver, BC V6S 2M8

*Checkout the AC50 hydrogen device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty" *FULL episode about the AC50 Hydrogen machine here: https://librti.com/view-video/june-29

Help support my show and yourself by purchasing a solar generator & panels here: https://www.jackery.com?aff=1065 (stay on store link, don't press Amazon option.)

*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com

Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada OR

https://librti.com/odessa

OR on FB Odessa Orlewicz

OR bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/

OR new rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada

twitter: @odessaorlewicz


#AdFree

#whitenoisehiss
#Censorship
#RiseUpAmericans
#truthbombs
#DigitalID
#facialrecognition
#SocialCreditScore
#CarbonTracking
#CBDC
#criticalthinking
#GRINTechnologies
#genetics
#robotics
#infotech
#nanotech
Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket