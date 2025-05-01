BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drone view: Some of Israel's Fire Damage - 18 Jerusalem fires
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 2 days ago

Drone view: Some of Israel Fire Damage - 18 Jerusalem fires

Adding:

🔥Wildfires are raging across the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, fueled by strong winds. 

And just to add more fuel to the fire — literally — Haaretz reports that Israeli settlers have set Palestinian agricultural land ablaze in the West Bank.

Adding: 

Netanyahu's priorities: Victory first, hostages later

At a Bible quiz event, the prime minister made a head-scratching comment:

💬 "In war, the ultimate goal is victory over our enemies" – while barely mentioning the 59 hostages still held by Hamas.

Netanyahu spoke as IDF Chief Zamir vowed a "decisive blow" on Hamas soon: "Our sovereignty was bought with blood," he said. "We defend it at all costs."

Hostage families are livid: "The return of the hostages is not less important, it is the supreme goal that should guide the Israeli government."

The irony:

🔻The same government that vowed "bring them home at any cost"

🔻Now treating hostages as secondary to military goals

🔻Gaza operations set to escalate further


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
