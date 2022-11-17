God Has Not Yet Decided Who Is To Be Saved & Lost – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (20 of 26)

John 3:16 blows that nonsense right out of the water. It says “For
whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life”.
You see, the problem is, ultimately, that if we improperly define
certain terms we’ll end up with conclusions that are nonsense. There’s
an important difference between foreknowledge and predestination. One is
knowing the future, the other is pre-decree events to occur in the
future.
