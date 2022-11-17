Create New Account
God Has Not Yet Decided Who Is To Be Saved & Lost – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (20 of 26)
Published 12 days ago

John 3:16 blows that nonsense right out of the water. It says “For whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life”. You see, the problem is, ultimately, that if we improperly define certain terms we’ll end up with conclusions that are nonsense. There’s an important difference between foreknowledge and predestination. One is knowing the future, the other is pre-decree events to occur in the future.

bible historyseeing the futuregod has not yet decided who is to be lost

