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When Education Gets Dangerous - Protecting Your Kids From Public School
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365 views • July 27, 2019
Full show description: http://www.lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-02-43-37/upcoming-show/item/1499-show-240-7-28-19-alex-newman
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Lost Arts Radio main site - http://www.lostartsradio.com
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Help keep us on the air: REWARDS PROGRAM - http://www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio
Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarsglobal warmingeducationus constitutiondeclaration of independencelost arts radiorichard sacksunfederal reservehistoryeconomicsagenda 21agenda 2030government schoolsauthorfounding fathersalex newmanprivate schoolseducatorforeign correspondentfreedom project academythe new american magazinenews with views
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