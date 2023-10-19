Create New Account
US Weapons Expert Debunks Israel’s Denial Of Gaza Hospital Massacre
Dylan Griffith, a US Army veteran, contested Israel's assertion that a Palestinian 'misfired rocket' hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, using visual evidence to challenge their account.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
israelbombingal-ahli baptist hospital

