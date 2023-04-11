Dynamite - A Change In The Wind

You know the signs don't lie.

Music: 'Turn To Stone'

Musician: Joe Walsh

Album: Barnstorm, 1972

Producer: Bill Szymczyk; Label: ABC-Dunhill

Lyrics:

Hey now the well run dry

Pages of the book on fire

Read the writing ...on the wall...





Hoedown, say showdown

Everywhere you look

they're fighting...Hear the call...





And you know its getting stronger,

It can't last very much longer

Turn to stone





Well there's a change in the wind

You know the signs don't lie

Such a strange feeling and I don't know why

Its takin'... such a long time ...





Backyard people and they work all day

Tired of the speeches

And the way that the reasons keep changin'...

Just to make the Words Rhyme...





And you know its getting stronger,

Can't fake 'em out much longer

Turn to stone





And you know its getting stronger,

It can't last very much longer

Turn to stone









