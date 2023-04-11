Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dynamite - A Change In The Wind
15 views
channel image
Sunshine Express Media
Published a day ago |

You know the signs don't lie.

Music: 'Turn To Stone'

Musician: Joe Walsh

Album: Barnstorm, 1972

Producer: Bill Szymczyk; Label: ABC-Dunhill

Lyrics:

Hey now the well run dry

Pages of the book on fire

Read the writing ...on the wall...


Hoedown, say showdown

Everywhere you look

they're fighting...Hear the call...


And you know its getting stronger,

It can't last very much longer

Turn to stone


Well there's a change in the wind

You know the signs don't lie

Such a strange feeling and I don't know why

Its takin'... such a long time ...


Backyard people and they work all day

Tired of the speeches

And the way that the reasons keep changin'...

Just to make the Words Rhyme...


And you know its getting stronger,

Can't fake 'em out much longer

Turn to stone


And you know its getting stronger,

It can't last very much longer

Turn to stone



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket