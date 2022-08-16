Chosen Children Of Israel

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2 Timothy 2:3 KJV Bible
“Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.”
Some posts I wanted to share on here from my facebook page, it is censored but here is the link though I am not seeing it post. Facebook does not allow Brighteon links on their platform so not sure if facebook links is allowed on here. Does not seem so as my copy and paste not showing as it should.
Yah's Daughter | Facebook