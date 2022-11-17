Create New Account
How digital dollars, Jan.6, & a suspended reporter ALL RELATE
High Hopes
Published 12 days ago |
Glenn Beck


 Nov 16, 2022

Financial institutions like MasterCard and Wells Fargo now are participating in a pilot program for digital dollars. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently failed to clearly answer questions about potential FBI involvement in the January 6th riot, and NBC suspended a reporter after his participation in a controversial report on Paul Pelosi’s attack. So, what do all these stories have in common? In this clip, Glenn details each one — plus a few more — and he explains how these stories are PROOF that the far-left media is only getting worse. ‘They’re OPENLY HIDING THINGS,’ Glenn says, and that's why we need BlazeTV now more than ever.


attackfbiriotmainstream mediamsmfar leftreporterchristopher wrayglenn beckwells fargodirectorsuspendedfinancemastercardnbcfinancial institutionspaul pelosidigital dollarsjan 6pilot programj6controversial reportopenly hiding things

