TYSON CHICKEN HAS HAIR INSTEAD OF FEATHERS??? GENETICALLY MODIFIED. IMMIGRANT PROCESSED.🐔😳

Killing us one bite at a time. Hairy Chicken?

The boycott is working. Tyson's biggest investor has pulled out and is selling off stock.

These nasty things are not yard birds they are lab birds.





Can you imagine what they are feeding people at fast food places like Popeye's and KFC?

Source: agem: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ltnbbU1dtifr/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



