Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nature red in tooth and claw: two doves killed today in my backyard MVI_0057
169 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

I have a family group of about 14 doves regularly eating from my homemade bird feeder in the backyard, and this morning I discovered the remains of two on the ground. One hundred per cent it was the doing of a cat or cats; my old frail cat Cadbury is permanently indoors now, so she is ruled out, although she could hardly catch one nowadays. My only consolation is that these doves are introduced from northern Africa, I think, however, I do not know if they are endangered there – I hope not. They do well here in Perth.

Keywords
gardenhomecatsdoves

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket