BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New World Order in Crisis 3-20-22
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • March 20, 2022
Sunday's teaching will reveal “World in Conflict”. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!

Video and Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com

Music Group
Released on: 2012-09-26
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Video:
TBN video American Christian History
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Video:
Sermon That’s My King by Dr. S.M. Lockridge Detroit 1976
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Online Services
We provide weekly online Services and Teachings
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte...
www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
www.patterson.org
www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson

EMAIL:

[email protected]
[email protected]

Social Media:

www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson
www.twitter.com/drrickey
www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.parler.com/drrickpatterson
www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.signal.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...

www.christlifecenter.org

Recommended NEWS SITES for your information sources:
www.breitbart.com
www.epochtimes.com
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://www.mercola.com
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE
www.rumble.com
https://www.brighteon.com

Music in this video
Learn more
Song
Claim of Thrones
Artist
RKVC
Album
Claim of Thrones
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library


EMAIL:

[email protected]
[email protected]

You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word).
Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning

[email protected] phone 305 984-8477
Keywords
churchnew world orderamerican christian history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy