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New World Order in Crisis 3-20-22
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40 views • March 20, 2022
Sunday's teaching will reveal “World in Conflict”. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
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Video and Music clips are licensed by:
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Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
Music Group
Released on: 2012-09-26
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Video:
TBN video American Christian History
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Video:
Sermon That’s My King by Dr. S.M. Lockridge Detroit 1976
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Online Services
We provide weekly online Services and Teachings
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte...
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www.christlifecenter.org
Recommended NEWS SITES for your information sources:
www.breitbart.com
www.epochtimes.com
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://www.mercola.com
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE
www.rumble.com
https://www.brighteon.com
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
Claim of Thrones
Artist
RKVC
Album
Claim of Thrones
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
EMAIL:
[email protected]
[email protected]
You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word).
Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning
[email protected] phone 305 984-8477
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
Video and Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
Music Group
Released on: 2012-09-26
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Video:
TBN video American Christian History
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Video:
Sermon That’s My King by Dr. S.M. Lockridge Detroit 1976
Copyright Disclaimer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Online Services
We provide weekly online Services and Teachings
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte...
www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
www.patterson.org
www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
EMAIL:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Social Media:
www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson
www.twitter.com/drrickey
www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.parler.com/drrickpatterson
www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.signal.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
www.christlifecenter.org
Recommended NEWS SITES for your information sources:
www.breitbart.com
www.epochtimes.com
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://www.mercola.com
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE
www.rumble.com
https://www.brighteon.com
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
Claim of Thrones
Artist
RKVC
Album
Claim of Thrones
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
EMAIL:
[email protected]
[email protected]
You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word).
Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning
[email protected] phone 305 984-8477
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