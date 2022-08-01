Two Kingdoms - - SEPARATE : Stephen Bohr : Unmasking Christian Nationalism

The year 2011. Perth Western Australia. Clipped from a sermon by Pr Stephen Bohr in his Jekyll and Hyde series.Timeless principals on non oppressive governance. Interesting stories regarding Roger Williams, the founding fathers, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of USA, the Bill of Rights, the first amendment, separation of Church and State. Moving story on the persecution and trial of John Huss.

Podcast from Saved to Serve dealing with current affairs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7egLKkwUxJk