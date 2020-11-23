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BREAKING NEWS: Court Justices Reassigned for GA, WI, Pennsylvania, Michigan
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268 views • November 23, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: TRUMPS Circuit Courts Judges Have Been Reassigned as of today. Everything has to go through circuit court of appeals first. President Trump has reassigned circuit court justices. As of November 20, 2020 According to Title 28 us code section 42. Kavanaugh in charge of Mi, Amy Coney Barrett -Wisconsin, Samuel Alito -Pennsylvania, Clarence Thomas -GA All are Constitutional Textualist.
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