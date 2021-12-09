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The Mart of the Nations - The global supply chain crisis explained.
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184 views • December 09, 2021
Suddenly, a perfect storm of events has caused a global crisis.
How did it happen? How and why have the leaders of the world became exposed as powerless to fix the problems? Those questions that can't be answered by the wisdom of men. They can be answered by inquiring of the LORD. Join me in this eye opening bible study. Website: https://welcomehome777.com
How did it happen? How and why have the leaders of the world became exposed as powerless to fix the problems? Those questions that can't be answered by the wisdom of men. They can be answered by inquiring of the LORD. Join me in this eye opening bible study. Website: https://welcomehome777.com
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